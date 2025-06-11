Southern Baptists target childless women, gay marriage and porn

If it were just the online gambling they decided to take a stand against, one might hand the Southern Baptists a broken clock credit. But their disdain is hardly principled—they want to be their congregants' only flutter—and the other things on the list are gay marriage, pornography and "willfully childless" women flouting the "order of divine creation."

In a denomination where support for President Donald Trump is strong, there is little on the advance agenda referencing specific actions by Trump since taking office in January in areas such as tariffs, immigration or the pending budget bill containing cuts in taxes, food aid and Medicaid. … A proposed resolution says legislators have a duty to "pass laws that reflect the truth of creation and natural law — about marriage, sex, human life, and family" and to oppose laws contradicting "what God has made plain through nature and Scripture." To some outside observers, such language is theocratic.

As annoying as it is, the Associated Press "both-sidesing" at length whether "such language is theocratic" is not the worst thing about it. That would be the theocracy.

