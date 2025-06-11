Splatoon Raiders revealed as surprise Nintendo Switch 2 single-player adventure

Splatoon... roguelike? Screengrab via Nintendo on YouTube

Like it or not, we seem to be living in the age of the Nintendo Switch 2. With a new hardware generation comes refreshes of Nintendo's flagship series, although it's a little weird that stylish post-apocalyptic shooter Splatoon is getting a new Switch 2 entry before either Mario or Zelda.

It's not a proper Splatoon 4, at least not yet, but Splatoon Raiders looks like it'll scratch the same itch. It seems to be a more focused single-player spinoff experience, stranding you on a remote island and asking you to figure stuff out from there.

This announcement also comes with an update bringing Splatoon 3 up to Switch 2 standards, and these two moves in tandem seem to indicate that we shouldn't expect Splatoon 4 anytime soon. Not that we'll need it anytime soon in the wake of this news, granted.