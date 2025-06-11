Texas woman dies from brain-eating amoeba after using tap water to rinse sinuses

Here's a grim reminder about nasal irrigation safety: a 71-year-old Texas woman is dead after using RV campground tap water in her sinus rinse device, reports CBS News.

The CDC reports she contracted Naegleria fowleri — the notorious "brain-eating amoeba" — which caused a fatal brain infection. Within just four days, she developed "fever, headache and altered mental status," and despite medical treatment, she suffered seizures and died eight days after symptoms appeared.

This microscopic killer typically infects people during summer swims in warm lakes and rivers. You can't get it from swallowing contaminated water or from infected people — it needs direct access to your brain through your nose.

The culprit was hiding in ordinary tap water, which should never be used for nasal irrigation. The CDC urges neti pot aficionados to use only "distilled, sterile or boiled and cooled tap water" for sinus rinses.

If you're splashing around in freshwater this summer, the CDC recommends "holding your nose or wearing a nose clip if you are jumping or diving" and "keeping your head above water in hot springs."

The takeaway? I'm glad I hate swimming and squirting water up my nose.

