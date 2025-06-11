This MacBook Air is your travel wingman—and just $200

TL;DR: Don't blow your budget—this refurbished MacBook Air gives you 12-hour battery life, 128GB storage, and a sleek design for just $199.97.

Some laptops are built to live neatly on a desk. This one was built to go places.

The refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ is the perfect second computer—aka, the backup laptop that doesn't feel like a backup. Whether you're heading to a coffee shop, jetting off to a new city, or pretending to "work" poolside, this sleek little machine has your back. And it's only $199.97 (reg. $999) with free shipping.

Weighing just over two pounds, it's light enough to carry anywhere and small enough to slide into a backpack, carry-on, or even that oversized tote you swear by. But don't let its size fool you—it's still packing serious function.

Inside, it runs on a 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor, with 128GB of SSD storage and 8GB RAM, which is plenty for browsing, streaming, writing, emailing, or firing off that one PowerPoint before boarding. It even boasts up to 12 hours of battery life, so you can skip the airport outlet scavenger hunt.

The 13.3" widescreen display gives you the screen space to get things done without taking over your tray table. And with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, staying connected wherever you are is no problem.

As a Grade A/B refurbished device, it may show a few cosmetic marks, but it's been fully tested and works like new, which is kind of the dream for a travel companion, honestly.

Whether you're a digital nomad, a frequent flyer, or just someone who likes a little tech insurance, this MacBook Air is the low-key workhorse you'll wonder how you lived without.

Get the refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ while it's just $199.97 (reg. $999) with free shipping through July 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ (2017) 1.8GHz i5 8GB RAM 128GB SSD Silver (Refurbished)

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.