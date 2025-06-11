Watch the Twix ad that Britain just banned

A television commercial for Twix chocolate bars was banned in Britain after regulators held that its depiction of a car chase "encouraged" unsafe driving. The ad shows a Twix-eating driver recklessly chasing another car and crashing so that the two caramel-colored vehicles end up sandwiched, like a Twix bar.

"Five complaints issued against the advert said it encouraged dangerous driving and was irresponsible," reported the BBC. The depiction of 1970s muscle cars racing in a presumptively American desert "appeared likely to breach the legal requirements of the Highway Code."

Mars-Wrigley, who own Twix, argued that the ad had a "cinematic presentation" and was set in a "world that was absurd, fantastical and removed from reality", which Clearcast, the non-governmental organisation that approves adverts before broadcast, echoed.

Such a silly thing to snitch to nanny about! Everything they ban goes viral. It's a clockwork example of the Streisand Effect, of witless censorship undermining itself. The outcome is at least a net positive: lots of free international coverage for British cuisine.