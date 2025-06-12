Comedian David Walliams performed a Nazi salute to the discomfort and dismay of other contestants on the family-hour BBC panel show he was recording. "I didn't have David Walliams doing a Nazi salute at the Would I Lie To You? Christmas taping on my 2025 bingo card," one audience member posted online.

One part of the show saw Call The Midwife actress Helen George, who took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2015, being given a prompt to suggest she had sprained her wrist "from waving too much during the Strictly tour". She then had to try to convince the opposing team that her anecdote was true. After demonstrating the wave, which purportedly left her with an injury, she was told that it was "too little" and was encouraged to make a bigger gesture. "Some other panellist was talking when David Walliams started doing the Nazi salute," Topan told the BBC. "I was shocked at what I had seen."

Transgression for its own sake, landing like a dead cat in the studio—but perhaps winning Walliams an army of new fans around the world. Do the N-word next, David! Everyone is paying attention and you wouldn't want to miss your chance.

