Soap made with Sydney Sweeney's bathwater is selling for thousands

At some point, Belle Delphine needs to face a reckoning for introducing the concept of selling bathwater to the public consciousness. You may know soap company Dr. Squatch for trying to make soap cool, and their recent partnership with actress and object of national affection Sydney Sweeney seemed like a natural next step on that quest. The product of this meeting of the minds? A special soap known as Sydney's Bathwater Bliss, which contains exactly what you think it does and sold out within literal seconds of its debut.

With the recent Switch 2 launch proving surprisingly effective at warding off scalpers, they've had to turn their focus to other limited-time products, Sweeney soap included. Mere days after the soap went up for sale, it's already boasting prices of up to $2,000 on Ebay, a significant markup from its original direct sale price of just eight dollars. Yahoo described one such listing:

The product description from the seller reads, "Item is in presale, shipping directly from Dr Squatch, will come with ultra premium luxury photo pack of Sydney Sweeney." The description further states that the photos are "listed at 8.5 xllin with a glossy finish." It also mentions that the photos have been printed using "the finest quality ink and printer on the market." Moreover, the description notes that the package containing the Euphoria star's bathwater soap includes extra photos of the actress from the popular HBO show. "The autographs are reprints," the product description adds. The item has also been listed within the price range of $119 to $799. Once Sydney Sweeney's bathwater soap went on sale, the website crashed. Some users claimed via social media that they faced an estimated 250 minutes wait time to check out. Dr. Squatch eventually addressed the website crash via a statement on Instagram stories. They wrote, "Y'all crashed the site. The Sydney's Bathwater Bliss launch has been insane! We seriously appreciate the Squatch-sized enthusiasm."

You may notice that, for instance, the Shaq Pack has not been subject to this intense or widespread of a response. Then again, it also doesn't contain trace elements of the sweat of America's sweetheart. I'm very disappointed in all of you.

