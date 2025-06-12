This $24 MagTag is the AirTag's cooler cousin

TL;DR: This $23.99 MagTag tracker card (usually $59.99) works with Apple's Find My app and fits in your wallet like a credit card.

If we're talking real, AirTags are cool, but nobody asked for a tracker shaped like a Mentos. No worries, the MagTag is in town, and it has a refreshingly flat and sleek design that fits right in your wallet. Like, literally. It's credit card-sized. No more bulging pockets or awkward keychains.

If you've ever spent 20 minutes tearing apart your apartment because your wallet decided to play hide-and-seek again (it's always under something, isn't it?), MagTag is your new favorite sidekick. It slips quietly into wallets, passport pouches, bags, or even your kid's backpack, and connects with Apple's Find My app for ultra-precise tracking, powered by Apple's massive global network of devices. Translation? You'll always know where your stuff is, even if it's halfway to New Jersey on the Q train.

And if you're prone to leaving things behind (no judgment), MagTag's got you. It sends instant alerts when you part ways with your stuff and can unleash a surprisingly loud beep to help you zero in. Oh, and it has wireless charging, of course. No cords, no stress. It holds a charge for up to five months at a time. FIVE.

It's waterproof and dustproof. Plus, it comes with a built-in keyring hole if you're one of those organized humans who like to keep your keys and tech in perfect harmony.

So go ahead, give your AirTag the day off—or at least keep it for something else. For wallets and passports, MagTag is the tracker that makes sense.

Get a MagTag Tracker for just $23.99 (reg. $59.99) for a limited time.

MagTag Ultra Slim Tracker Card – Works with Apple Find My App

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.