Turn your ho-hum vacay pics into print-worthy gems

TL;DR: Luminar Neo's Lifetime Bundle lets you edit like a pro without the monthly shakedown—AI tools, add-ons, tutorials, and lifetime ownership for just $79.99.

Maybe you've tried editing photos before. Maybe you even survived the Photoshop learning curve once. But in all honesty, editing can be a rabbit hole of sliders, tabs, and broken dreams. That's why we are crushing on Luminar Neo. It's an AI-powered, photographer-friendly software that gives your photos the Hollywood treatment without the Hollywood budget.

This isn't just another editing tool with more buttons than sense. Neo is like your chill, highly-skilled editing friend who just gets it. Want to replace a dull sky with one that actually looks like it came from planet Earth (or Jupiter)? SkyAI's got you. Want smoother skin without the Instagram filter cringe? SkinAI. Do you need to remove that ex from your vacation picture? You know what—EraseAI's got you.

Plus, you get six fancy add-ons, including HDR Merge, Magic LightAI, and Focus Stacking (which sounds made up, but isn't). And yes, there's a full professional video course, too, in case you want to take your skills to the next level.

Oh—and did we mention it's a one-time purchase? No subscriptions. No sneaky monthly fees. Just lifetime access, updates, and full ownership of your creative destiny.

Whether you're editing landscapes, portraits, or your cat dressed as Gandalf, Luminar Neo makes your images pop. Or sparkle. Or glow. Whatever you want—they're your photos, after all.

Get the award-winning Luminar Neo bundle for just $79.99 (reg. $682) and have a whole lot more fun with your photos.

The Award-Winning Luminar Neo Lifetime Bundle

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.