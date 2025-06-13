Fujifilm X-E5 brings high-end features to its compact camera lineup

Fujifilm's X-E5 is its latest compact mirrorless camera, with many of the lineup's familiar features—retro looks, lovely dials, film simulation—and a stiffer $1700 price tag to match the sleek design and high-end technical specifications. It has a 40.2-megapixel ISO-125 native sensor, subject detection autofocus, 6.2K/30p (or 4K/60p) 4:2:2 10-bit video, IBIS, an EVF, and a new 23mm f/2.8 kit lens, though that'll be $200 extra.

The top-plate is carved from a single piece of metal, not only enhancing the look and feel of the FUJIFILM X-E5, but also improving the dial operation. Additionally, an anodized finish gives the body a refined, high-quality aesthetic. The newly designed Film Simulation dial features a precision-cut indicator window that minimizes the gap between dial and body for an exact finish. Additionally, you can individually set Film Simulation and image quality settings to the FS1-FS3 positions, allowing you to save your own FS recipes.

The obvious problem with it is the availability of budget compacts that pack in an awful lot, such as the Panasonic S9 (which is full frame!) and Fujifilm's own X-M5 (which lacks IBIS and the EVF, but is half the price if you can find the damned thing.)

