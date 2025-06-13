Konami to remake survival horror classic Silent Hill

Last year's remastered Silent Hill 2 was a big hit, so it was inevitable the original would get the same treatment. Konami yesterday announced that the same developers, Bloober Team, will be handling the remake of its 1999 survival horror classic Silent Hill. Get ready for some more fog!

"The Fear Of Blood Tends To Create Fear For The Flesh," posted the official social media account for the franchise, to the excitement of those familiar with that sort of thing. This year will also see the latest sequel, Silent Hill F.

Except for providing confirmation of the on-stage announcement, Konami offered no details on the project. The remastered Silent Hill 2 was well-received in 2024, but for some complaints about old combat mechanics and new aesthetic choices.

