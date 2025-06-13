Technocrats help pay for Trump's autocrat military parade

If you need more reasons to use pen and paper instead of a computer or favor cash while you shop at a local shop, we've got your back: Those big parades thrown with the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army as an excuse? The ones designed to give off pheromones that give wanna-be royalty stiffies? They've got the backing of some of the largest tech companies in the world.

From Gizmodo:

According to a press release from the America250 Foundation, the congressionally appointed nonprofit organization designated to handle the securing of funding for all of the planned festivities, companies including Oracle, Coinbase, Palantir, and Amazon have all signed on as "landmark corporate commitments" for the cause. The organization also said that "Many of these sponsors will support the upcoming grand military parade being held in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, June 14," though it did not confirm which companies will specifically put their money and potentially name on the show of military strength.

I mean, OK. We already knew that the CEOs of these companies were just a cackle away from being super villains. But they're not even trying to hide it any longer. Oracle's Larry Ellison is friends with President Trump, Jeff Bezos never met a worker he didn't want to exploit, and the CEO of Palantir, Alex Karp, is, well, the CEO of Palantir. Greasy people doing greasy things for a greasy administration.

Let's hope this Saturday's a lovely day for a protest.