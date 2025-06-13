Trump furious that Gov. Newsom isn't "thanking" him for L.A. chaos

In typical thug fashion, Donald Trump hammered Gavin Newsom for not thanking him after all that he's done for Los Angeles —nobody else, after all, could have injected such chaos and violence into a city so spectacularly as the president.

"Incompetent Gavin Newscum should have been THANKING me for the job we did in Los Angeles, rather than making sad excuses for the poor job he has done," Trump complained on Truth Social yesterday afternoon. "If it weren't for me getting the National Guard into Los Angeles, it would be burning to the ground right now!"

Meanwhile, all 500 square miles in sunny Los Angeles has been business as usual throughout Trump's military invasion, except for the few blocks downtown where ICE and the National Guard are concentrated. But like the schoolyard bully who demands that you thank him for punching you in the face and stealing your lunch money, Trump keeps demanding thanks from his targets. Volodymyr Zelenskyy wasn't his first victim of forced gratitude, and Newsom won't be his last.

