Make this your most productive summer ever with Microsoft Office 2024 (for less than a year of Office 365)

Everyday life is a lot smoother when we have the tools to keep it on track — and Microsoft Office is one of the most popular tools around. The Office productivity suite of software is the industry standard for a reason: It combines the word processing abilities of Word, data management capabilities of Excel, and presentation power of PowerPoint to make home and school life run like a dream.

But for so many people, accessing those tools means one more subscription — one that costs more than $129 a year for a family. But you can get all the latest Microsoft Office functionality — from a Microsoft-Verified partner! — in one package for one low price. Right now, you can get Microsoft Office 2024 Home for just $129.97 (or two cents cheaper than a year's subscription to Office 365), a 13% discount on the $149.99 MSRP. And it's yours to keep — no more payments, ever.

Microsoft Office 2024 is the latest version of the software, including the most recent editions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote. That means you're getting access to features like Word's newest collaboration features, including real-time co-authoring that lets more than one person edit a document at once, and dynamic arrays in Excel that automatically update with new data changes. You'll also get the most recent PowerPoint features like the ability to record presentations and add closed captioning.

Productivity with no recurring payments

Your one-use redemption code for Office 2024 is delivered instantly by email. It's good for home or school use on either Mac or PC, and while you will receive any product updates, it's important to know that this version won't be upgradable for future releases, and it's not subscription-based Microsoft 365. You will need an internet connection to redeem the download, as well as a Microsoft Account. (Your purchase will be connected to your Microsoft account, not to the device you install it on.)

Once you've redeemed your code, that's it — install and enjoy using the most recent versions of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint to track you spending, organize data, create documents, and make presentations, no further monetary outlay required. It's all yours — and isn't that refreshing?

Microsoft Office 2024 Home for Mac or PC: One-Time Purchase

