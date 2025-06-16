Read Luigi Mangione's birthday gratitude list

Luigi Mangione recently turned 27 years old. To mark the occasion he created a list of 27 things he's grateful for, and sent it out via an electronic communication from MDC Brooklyn, the "nightmarish" prison where's he's currently being held. The list includes sweet shoutouts to his friends and families; expresses gratitude for his legal team, folks who have donated to his legal fund, and folks who have corresponded with him and sent him books and other reading material; and provides some insight into his daily life at the detention center, which includes a lot of reading, talking with his cellmate "J," and savoring the few small treats he's allowed, like "Chicken Thursdays, and Sweet Baby Ray's bbq sauce." Mangione even includes some humor in the list — for instance, he states that he's grateful for memes (he writes, "Memes. As one of my wisest correspondents put it: 'Laughter is louder than logic and makes a lot more sense'"). Me too, Luigi, me too!

Here are some of my other favorite highlights from his list:

"Letters. I spend each day between the same four walls of my unit, where I receive both holiday cards sent in December and birthday cards sent between march and May, creating a bizarre and disorienting Groundhog Day scenario where every day is both Christmas and my May 6th birthday. Nonetheless, I'm incredibly grateful. The monotony of my physical environment is offset by the variety and richness of the lives I experience through letters: multi-page life stories, retellings of workplace conversations, stream of consciousness journal entries. Admissions of greatest fears, eager recaps of recent triumphs, mothers reliving senseless tragedies. Soulful creations, generous offers, advice." "Everyone who has donated to my commissary account, whose contributions have funded a tablet, songs, stamps, hygiene items, bbq sauce, Goya sazon, peanut butter, and lots of tuna packets." "The BOP music catalog. [Luigi is currently listening to "Television: The Drug of the Nation" by the Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy]" "The trials that I've endured, which have – I hope – prepared me for anything that might lie ahead." "My lucky long sleeve." "Hearts" "The creatives. "The artist's task is to save the soul of mankind; and anything less is a dithering while Rome burns" – Terrence McKenna." "Free speech, the basis of our way of life. "When you tear out a man's tongue, you are not proving him a liar, you're only telling the world that you fear what he might say" – George."

Mangione has pled not guilty to the charge of fatally shooting United Healthcare CEO Brain Thompson on December 4, 2024 in Manhattan. His next court appearances are scheduled for September 16 (state court) and December 5 (federal court).

Read Mangione's whole list here.

