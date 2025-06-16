Unsure what to do with your day? Accept a bizarre 'daily mission'

If one wishes to make a splash on social media, consistency is key. Bizarre YouTuber Freakbait (aptly named) seems to understand this, as his "daily mission" series has reached viral heights. The core conceit is so simple that I'm surprised no one has done it before: every single day, followers are issued a new "mission", the purpose of which is just as unclear as any potential reward for fulfilling it.

Most of them seem to revolve around fucking with your friends, which is something I can get behind.

It's not hard to see the appeal of these. They're short, sweet, and feature an appealing animation style that only serves to underscore the absurdity of what's being asked of the viewer.

It's unclear what greater purpose these serve, if indeed there is one, but next time you're bored, there's probably no harm in letting some anonymous stranger dictate what you do with your day!