AI-generated fake bands are quietly taking over your playlists

Ever fallen in love with a band that never existed? A El País article reveals how AI-generated music is infiltrating our streaming platforms – often without us knowing it.

Take "Rumba Congo" by Concubanas, a band with a rich (and entirely fictional) history dating back to 1971. Their Cuban-Congolese fusion music sounds authentic, but as the tiny note buried at the bottom of their YouTube description reveals, it's "altered or synthetic" – code for AI-generated.

"There's no way for people to know if something is AI or not," explains researcher María Teresa Llano in the article. "For me, being from Colombia — and obviously having been born and raised with salsa — when I heard [the album Rumba Congo], I thought it was okay. And when I realized it was AI, I thought it was amazing," she confesses, "but it took away its charm."

This isn't just a curiosity – it's big business. AI-generated music revenue is projected to explode from $100 million to $4 billion by 2028, potentially making up 20% of streaming revenue.

YouTube at least requires disclosure of AI content (though often buried in descriptions), while Spotify hasn't shared any clear labeling policy. Meanwhile, some creators lean into the fakery – one channel called Zaruret has racked up millions of views with 135 AI-generated music videos in just seven months, each featuring fictional bands with elaborate backstories.

Their motto? "Everything that happens on this channel is fiction. But what is the truth? F*ck it, just listen!"

Next time you discover a "new favorite band," you might want to check if they actually exist.

