Artist Lalo Alcaraz offers images for you to use at "No Kings" rallies

If you waited until the last minute to make your signs for the "No Kings" rallies, and need some inspiration, you're in luck! Los Angeles-based award-winning visual/media artist and tv and film writer Lalo Alcaraz has kindly and generously offered up two of his terrific designs for you to enlarge, print out, and affix to your posters or placards! And, like all of his awesome political cartoons, they're bold, clever, and pack just the right punch!

You can access his "NO KINGS" image, featuring a crown made of Klan robes, on Facebook or Bluesky.

Or if you'd prefer his "KingTaco Birthday Parade" image — featuring an orange-faced, Taco-hat-wearing dictator observing a parade filled with goose stepping soldiers, taco tanks, and taco planes — here it is on Facebook and Bluesky.

Whichever you choose, Alcaraz just asks that you don't alter, deface, or sell/resell the images. Also, if you use one of the images on a sign at a rally, please take photos and send them his way!

Lalo Alcaraz describes himself as: "AUTHOR, ARTIST, CARTOONIST, POCHO". He has been "chronicling the ascendancy of Latinos in the U.S. for over a quarter-century." He's had an amazingly productive career and a long list of accomplishments. Some highlights include: creator of the syndicated daily comic strip La Cucaracha that's published in the L.A. Times and in other newspapers across the country; founder and "Jefe-in-Chief" of the leading Latino satire website, POCHO; and winner of six Los Angeles Press Club awards for Best Editorial Cartoon. His work has been featured on 60 Minutes, CBS News, NBC, Univision, and in hundreds of publications.

See more of his awesome work at his website.

And thanks, Lalo, for sharing your work with all of us! Be safe at the rallies, friends!

NO KINGS, by Lalo Alcaraz. ©2025 Cartoons Courtesy of Lalo Alcaraz and Andrews McMeel Syndication. used with permission. Used with permission

