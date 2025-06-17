Carbonating tuna fish, because maybe we shouldn't have free will

You know, for all the love certain creators get around here, it strikes me as weird that some only ever make one appearance. Like, for instance, what's Ordinary Sausages up to? I bet he's still making all kinds of decidedly non-ordinary sausages, like that weirdly good-looking pizza sausage. What kind of-

Oh. Oh, no, that's carbonated tuna. Ordinary Sausage seems to have graduated from his sausage-making niche to committing horrific culinary crimes in general, asking the kind of questions that maybe shouldn't be asked and taking us along for the ride. HowToBasic would be proud, but I'm just revulsed. And a little scared.

The fact that it merits any rating at all, much less a 4/5, terrifies me deeply.