Jon Stewart delivers blistering analysis of weekend violence, from political killings to Israel-Iran tensions

Last night's Daily Show was a doozy. A lot happened over the weekend: political assassinations in Minnesota, a pathetic military birthday parade for the Cheeto-In-Chief, missiles and bombs lobbed to and fro between Israel and Iran and that little matter of the military being deployed against American citizens exercising their First Amendment rights. Jon Stewart pulled no punches in bringing damn near everyone to task of the shitty state of affairs at home and abroad.

He began by discussing Trump's military parade, which turned out to be less impressive than hyped, featuring squeaking tanks and robot dogs, and was overshadowed by larger "No Kings March" protests across the country.

Stewart then addressed the Israel-Iran conflict, covering recent Israeli strikes on Iran and Iran's retaliation. He criticized Netanyahu's years of repeated warnings about Iran being "weeks away" from nuclear weapons, and questioned U.S. involvement, noting contradictory statements about American support and equipment use. He highlighted how MAGA figures oppose foreign intervention while supporting military action domestically.

The show concluded with coverage of the Minnesota political violence, addressing the killing of a state house leader and her husband, and the shooting of a state senator. Stewart criticized media focus on the perpetrator's political motivation and provided an extensive list of mass shootings in America. He strongly criticized the contrasting responses to violence by immigrants versus domestic violence, calling out Senator Mike Lee's insensitive social media posts about the Minnesota tragedy. Stewart emphasized the inconsistency in policy responses, noting how there's massive funding for border security but minimal action on domestic gun violence.

Stewart's a fella that's at his best when things in the world are at their absolute worst. This is a long video, but his rage mirrors so much of what so many of us have been feeling of late. It's worth watching the whole thing, soup to nuts.