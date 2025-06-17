Strange friendship: The carnivorous plant that lets bats use it as a toilet

Deep in the Bornean rainforest, a small woolly bat curls up for a nap inside of a carnivorous plant, designed by nature to devour insects that dare cross its path. So why isn't the bat on the menu? This is because the bat and the Nepenthes hemsleyana have a symbiotic relationship.

The bloodthirsty plant gives the bat a safe place to rest. The bat gives the plant something that helps nourish it: poop. The bat guano falls into the bottom of the pitcher and supplies nitrogen that the plant would otherwise have to extract from unlucky bugs.

The plant has actually evolved to attract these bats. Its pitchers have acoustic features that help bats find them through the use of echolocation. So yes, there's a carnivorous plant out there that catches flies for dinner but lets bats sleep over and use it as a toilet. Nature, as always, is very strange.

