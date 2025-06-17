The worst and weirdest of texting etiquette

The ability to send messages to anywhere in the world instantly is, perhaps, one of humanity's greatest inventions — but seeing how people actually act when handed this power is almost enough to make me wish we hadn't done that.

I've long held that there's a Tumblr blog for just about everything (Food On My Dog remains a perennial favorite), and I am once again vindicated by Text Message Policy, my latest rabbit hole. The name is ironic, of course — there's little rhyme or reason to many of the real, user-submitted texting interactions they curate. Take, for instance, getting someone's number through the forces of fate.

Or every conversation I've ever had with my mom.

Or breaking someone else's bizarre idea of actual text etiquette.

It's almost heartwarming to know that social media isn't required for people to be deeply weird to each other.