Trailer for the remake of The Naked Gun

Liam Neeson's gift for dour deadpan comedy makes him perfect for a modern take on Frank Drebin; I had no doubt that the new The Naked Gun, also starring Pamela Anderson, would at least work. The trailer, out today, suggests I'm not only right but that it might be worth watching in its entirety!

I think everyone has seen the original movies, starring Leslie Nielsen, but startlingly few have seen (or even heard of!) the original television show, Police Squad. You should go and watch all of it, immediately.

