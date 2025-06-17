Upcoming indie game puts the famous trolley problem in your hands

Oh, you think you've got moral relativism alllll figured out, do you? You think you know exactly what you'd do if you were faced with the trolley problem, huh? Prove it.

Among the fresh indie games revealed over the course of Steam's Next Fest — a virtual celebration of upcoming projects by smaller creators — none grabbed my attention quite like The Trolley Solution, a cute, minimalistic take on on this classic philosophical head-scratcher. Pulling the lever (or not) is just the beginning as you're shunted from problem to problem, including trolley racing, a shell game of people, and, yes, seducing the trolley.

It reminds me a bit of Jazzpunk in its humor, which is the highest compliment I can possibly give a video game. In any case, a free demo is out now ahead of a full release later this year.