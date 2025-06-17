Vässla shows off Teenage Engineering-designed electric scooter

Teenage Engineering is well-known for beautifully-designed gadgets such as synthesizers and speakers, but it has form with larger objects and has now designed the epa-1, an electric scooter for Swedish EV company Vässla.

30Ah eller 50Ah batteri

Upp till 120 km räckvidd

Looks like the electric Ruckus/Zoomer. Honda seems disinclined to release those in the west, presumably because of the low range and top speed compared to the gas version. The epa-1 is listed at 19,990kr (~$2,100) and comes in svart, blå, vit, röd and gul; pride decals are an upgrade!