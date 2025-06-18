Bolivia's Death Road: why this deadly mountain pass attracts 25,000 tourists a year (video)

Bolivia's Death Road claims the lives of nearly 100 people each year. This narrow mountain road in Bolivia has some sections that are barely 3 meters wide. It has earned the ominous title "Death Road" for good reason. The 64-kilometer Yungas Road, which connects La Paz to the Amazon rainforest region, has an average of 209 accidents and 96 deaths annually.

Yungas Road was Built in the 1930s by Paraguayan prisoners of war. This treacherous route features terrifying 2,000-foot cliffs, frequent rain and fog, and hazardous landslides and cascades. Unlike other Bolivian roads, drivers here keep to the left so that they can judge the distance between their vehicles and the cliff's edge. Despite its dangers (or perhaps because of them) Death Road has become an unlikely tourist attraction. About 25,000 thrill-seekers visit annually for mountain biking adventures down its 3,500-meter descent.

This trip comes with serious risks: at least 18 cyclists have died on the road since 1998. One of the worst accidents occurred in July 1983, when a bus plunged into a canyon, killing more than 100 passengers. If you're someone who enjoys the thrill of not knowing if you'll tumble over the side of a cliff or make it home safely, then a trip to Death Road might just be the perfect vacation for you.

See also: How to resurface a road without stopping traffic