"Clean the floor of your forest": Trump still fails to understand fire

Once again, convicted felon #47 blathers about forest cleanliness when asked about California wildfire relief.

America's real estate fraud in chief regurgitates some logic he made up about sweeping California's forests to prevent forest fires. I am certain he has consulted with both Smokey and Yogi the Bears to come up with this ingenious reason to withhold relief funding from a State he does not like.

