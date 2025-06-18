Gamers achieve impossible: Running Super Mario Bros inside Portal 2

The gaming community's dedication to running games with platforms they have no business being on needs to be studied. Take, for instance, literally everything they've done with DOOM or running Minecraft's voxel model inside Mario 64.

The next step in this pointless but no doubt impressive scientific pursuit has arrived: Valve's classic puzzle game Portal 2 has had its engine beaten into the shape of an NES emulator by some truly staggering feats of coding. Watching the process is mesmerizing, as is seeing the final product — Super Mario Bros. running in real time inside of Portal 2, displayed on a wall of the Aperture Science Enrichment Center.

All I can say is that the plots of both Portal games probably would have been much less painful if Chell had had an NES.