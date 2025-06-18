Tesla idling its Texas "Gigafactory," again

With Cybertrucks sitting around gathering cyberdust, Tesla is reducing production of the stainless steel albatross and their Model Y.

Now, Tesla told employees that it is again shutting down Model Y and Cybertruck production at Gigafactory Texas over the first week of July.

With the Fourth of July being a Friday this year, it was going to be a long weekend, but Tesla again decided to extend the production shutdown from June 30th through the following week, according to employees talking to Business Insider.

Tesla claimed that it will enable the company to perform "maintenance and improvements on production lines." Employees are being offered paid time off or to come in for training.

As we have previously reported, Tesla has been throttling down production of the Cybertruck in 2025 as sales are currently tracking about half of last year.