The Good Liars check up on Trump's military parade

Sure, we may be experiencing a terrifying backslide into fascism, but at least we have satirical comedy duo The Good Liars there to make us laugh along the way.

Wherever the MAGA cult can be found, the Good Liars are there to make them trip over their own words and expose their own ignorance, and Trump's recent military parade was no exception. Naturally, they attended the MAGA event of the summer, shining a light on the hypocrisies of the others present.

Everything from the Gulf of America to Trump's bone spurs are touched on, and though there's no appearance from the big man himself, seeing those underneath him struggle to excuse his actions is entertainment enough. Remember, it's definitely not about Donald Trump, no matter how many pictures of his face are plastered over every square inch of the parade grounds.