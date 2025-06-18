This $50 Android tablet was made for all-day use

TL;DR: Tackle whatever the day brings you with this onn. 10.1″ Android Tablet, now only $49.99 (reg. $99).

When you want the freedom to move without losing touch, a tablet is the perfect middle ground — offering all the power without the bulk. The onn. 10.1″ tablet provides just that, and it also won't weigh down your wallet. Right now, you can grab this tablet for just $49.99 (reg. $99).

This sleek, budget-friendly tablet has a surprising battery life

The onn. tablet is ready to tag along on all of your adventures. It's designed for everyday, all-day use, with a bright, clear touchscreen display, and a battery that runs for 17 hours on a single charge — so you can browse, stream, and game from anywhere.

This model is powered by Android 11 (Go edition), so you'll enjoy a familiar smartphone-like interface filled with all the apps you know and love. And a 2.0GHz Octa-Core processor lets you multitask as much as you'd like.

You can take advantage of the Google Camera Go app, with a 2MP front and rear camera that lets you capture images, video chat, and even translate different languages. And 32GB of storage lets you keep your important files right on the device.

You're scoring 50% off because this onn. tablet is an open box item. That means it was likely excess inventory on store shelves, but has been verified to be in new condition and repackaged in clean, new packaging.

Grab the ultra-portable onn. 10.1″ Android Tablet for just $49.99 (reg. $99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

