Tucker Carlson humiliates Ted Cruz, reducing the Senator to squirming mess (video)

Tucker Carlson clobbered Ted Cruz while the two argued about the Israel-Iran conflict, reducing Cruz to a squirming mess in a clip that's now gone viral. (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

Catering to the "America First," pro-Putin, anti-war faction of MAGA, Carlson humiliated Cruz on his show for knowing nothing about Iran — the country he wants to attack — asking the Texas senator, "How many people live in Iran by the way?" To which Cruz stammered, "I don't know the population."

"At all? You don't know the population of the country you seek to topple?" an incredulous Carlson asked.

Cruz then turned the tables, asking Carlson, "How many people live in Iran?"

"Ninety-two million," Carlson shot back, eliciting a meek, "OK" from Cruz. Clearly out of his element, the nervous Senator then uttered a few comical, nonsensical syllables that sounded like Fred Flintstone when he's about to be walloped by Wilma.

"How could you not know that?" Carlson said.

"I don't sit around memorizing population tables," Cruz whined.

"Well, it's kinda relevant because you're calling for the overthrow of the government!" Carlson said.

The hammering continued and escalated, until the two were shouting over each other, with Carlson clearly on top. "You don't know anything about Iran! … You're a senator who is calling to overthrow the country, and you don't know anything about the country!"

You know the world is upside-down when you find yourself momentarily cheering for a self-proclaimed testicle-tanner fired from Fox for mysterious reasons.

