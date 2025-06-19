Break into cybersecurity for just $30

TL;DR: Advance your cybersecurity career with The CISSP Security & Risk Management Training Bundle, now just $29.97 until July 20.

Looking to transition to a career in cybersecurity? Gone are the days of heading back to the classroom to make the switch. Begin preparing for the CISSP exam, one of the most respected credentials in IT security, with The CISSP Security & Risk Management Training Bundle.

Right now, this comprehensive bundle can be yours for just $29.97 (reg. $424) through July 20, with no coupon needed.

Crack the CISSP exam with this bundle of courses

If you're hoping to make a move into the world of cybersecurity, the CISSP certification exam is a great way to show you're serious. If you pass it, it proves you know how to protect computers, networks, and data from a wide range of threats, and it's often required for high-level cybersecurity positions.

This bundle of courses covers all eight core areas of knowledge you need to know — security and risk management, asset security, security engineering, communication and network security, identity and access management, security assessment and testing, security operations, and security in the software development lifecycle.

You'll have access to 21 hours of instruction from Intellezy Learning, all geared toward helping you crack the CISSP exam. It's the first step on career paths like Chief Information Security Officer, Security Architect, Security Manager, and Security Consultant.

Study up for the CISSP with The CISSP Security & Risk Management Training Bundle, now just $29.97 through July 20 with no coupon code needed.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.