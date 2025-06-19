Documentary reveals untold story of underground comics hero Denis Kitchen

A new documentary about underground comics pioneer Denis Kitchen has raised over $26,000 on Kickstarter — more than five times its original goal — with just 9 hours remaining in the crowdfunding campaign.

Oddly Compelling: The Denis Kitchen Story, explores Kitchen's journey from hippie cartoonist to influential publisher and First Amendment champion. The film features rare footage of comic legends like Robert Crumb and Will Eisner, along with new interviews with prominent creators including Alison Bechdel and Carol Tyler.

Kitchen founded Kitchen Sink Press in 1969 and spent over 30 years publishing groundbreaking work by artists like Art Spiegelman, Charles Burns, and Harvey Kurtzman. In 1989, he established the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund after a comic store manager was convicted for selling "obscene" material — including comics published by Kitchen's company. The conviction was later overturned.

Filmmakers Soren Christiansen and Ted Intorcio have completed most of the filming but need funds for final editing, effects, and animation. The project has clearly resonated with comics fans — with hours left, it has attracted 248 backers and far exceeded its $5,000 target.

Previously:

• Underground comic publisher Denis Kitchen's bio

• Gweek 113: Underground comics legend Denis Kitchen and author Peter Bebergal