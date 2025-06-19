Feel like James Bond with this hidden-camera pen, now $50 off

TL;DR: Channel your inner super spy with the iSpyPen Pro X, now only $159.99 (reg. $209.99).

Ever wanted to feel like a super spy? Now you can go full James Bond with the iSpyPen Pro X. This sleek pen is a luxurious writing instrument that also doubles as a camera, capturing both HD video and clear audio. And right now, this stealthy tool is just $159.99 (reg. $209.99).

This sleek spy pen captures HD video and audio without anyone noticing

Let the iSpyPen Pro X help you capture sneaky video with a single click. This fully functional pen is equipped with a 2K video camera and a built-in microphone with crystal-clear audio, but you would never know it. Bring it along whenever you need to capture discreet footage; it's ready to record up to 75 minutes per session on a single charge.

Need to record more? You can purchase an optional portable battery that extends your recording range to four hours. The iSpyPen Pro X comes equipped with 128GB of storage, which holds up to 24 hours of footage. When you're ready to watch, simply twist off the cap and plug it directly into your computer. It works with Windows, macOS, Android, and more.

Record video stealthily with this iSpyPen Pro X, now for just $159.99 (reg. $209.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.