How border patrol treats a pregnant US citizen

Border Patrol detained a pregnant Angeleno for questioning their practices.

US citizen Cary López Alvarado stood up to Border Patrol for arresting her boyfriend and her cousin. Though pregnant and complaining of discomfort, she was put in chains and detained. Luckily, she later gave birth to a healthy baby girl. The newborn's father, however, is in a detention facility.

"[They said] 'But you're from Mexico, right?' And I'm like 'No, I'm from here,'" López said. "[They asked] … 'Where's here?' and I'm like, 'Here, the U.S., Los Angeles."

"They put us in chains, so I had a chain from my hands under my belly that went all the way to my legs," she added. "Every now and then, I would fix my hands because I felt like I would be putting too much pressure because the chain went under my belly."

López was released after complaining of stomach pain and went straight to a hospital where she started having contractions, which she believes were caused by the stress of what she had gone through.

Four days after the incident, she gave birth to a healthy baby girl, but the stress isn't over yet, as the baby's father, Nájera, is said to be detained at a facility in Texas despite López saying he has a spotless record.