Oops they did it again: SpaceX rocket decides to explode early this time

Screenshot: SpaceX

Another SpaceX rocket underwent rapid unscheduled disassembly late Wednesday evening, and this time it didn't get off the launch pad. The latest Starship test was a bust.

"On Wednesday, June 18 at approximately 11 p.m. CT, the Starship preparing for the tenth flight test experienced a major anomaly while on a test stand at Starbase," SpaceX announced on owner Elon Musk's website. "A safety clear area around the site was maintained throughout the operation and all personnel are safe and accounted."

Here's the footage:

🚀🌍 SpaceX Starship 36 rocket explodes during test. Company says rocket encounters 'serious anomaly'

MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) 2025-06-19T08:10:53.582Z

Moreover, the company has some new competition.

Honda R&D, a subsidiary of Honda Motor Company on Tuesday, June 17th conducted a launch and landing test of an experimental reusable rocket developed independently by Honda. The test was completed successfully, the first time Honda landed a rocket after reaching an altitude of 300 meters.

NASASpaceflight.com (@nasaspaceflight.com) 2025-06-17T20:27:13.104Z