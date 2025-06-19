Like every other grand plan Trump promises, Iran will have to wait "two weeks"

In Trump speak, two weeks generally means "do not hold your breath."

Like many things Trump has promised will come in "two weeks," we can expect Trump not to present his plan on Iran anytime, ever. Maybe we will get a "concept of a plan" or even a whole week dedicated to the subject of the plan, "Iranian infrastructure destruction week," but there will be no plan forthcoming.

beyond parody — Trump, through Karoline Leavitt, announces he'll make his decision about whether to strike Iran "within the next two weeks" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-06-19T17:35:48.492Z

The "substantial fact of negotiations" sounds like something serious, but thus far, Trump has failed at all his legendary deal-making. Ask the Chinese.

