New study suggests Long COVID is now most common childhood chronic health problem

An article recently published in JAMA Pediatrics (or, the Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics) presents findings from a study suggesting that Long COVID, a condition where symptoms last at least 3 months and up to several years after a SARS-CoV-2 infection, has surpassed asthma as the most common chronic health problem affecting children.

The article, entitled, "Characterizing Long COVID Symptoms During Early Childhood," was written by a team of researchers from over a dozen universities, medical schools, and hospitals, including NYU's Grossman School of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Virginia Commonwealth University's School of Nursing, USC's Keck School of Medicine, Columbia University's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, and more.

It reports findings from the pediatric cohort of the "RECOVER" (Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery) study, which included 472 infants and toddlers, as well as 539 preschool-aged children. The study sought to understand the prolonged symptoms in early childhood that are associated with SARS-CoV-2 infections. The researchers found that infants and toddlers between the ages of 0 and 2 with a history of COVID infections who developed Long COVID experienced symptoms such as trouble sleeping, fussiness, poor appetite, stuffy nose, and cough, and children ages 3-5 years old were more likely to experience symptoms such as dry cough, daytime tiredness or sleepiness, and low energy.

In a summary of the study's findings geared to the general public and published on the JAMA Pediatrics Patient Page, three of the authors of the longer study state that Long COVID is common, and, based on the larger study's finding, estimate that up to 10 to 20 percent of children who have had COVID-19 — even "mild" or asymptomatic initial infections — develop Long COVID. This translates to about six million children with Long COVID, which, the authors explain, "is higher than the number of children with asthma, the most common chronic health problem in children."

The summary article also provides a helpful chart of common Long COVID symptoms, grouped by age:

Infants and toddlers (0-2 years) : Trouble sleeping; Poor appetite; Stuffy nose; Dry or wet cough Preschool-aged children (3-5 years) : Daytime tiredness or sleepiness; Low energy; Dry cough School-aged children (6-11 years) : Trouble with memory or focusing; Feeling lightheaded or dizzy; Back or neck pain; Headaches; Trouble sleeping; Stomach pain; Nausea or vomiting; Fear of specific things; Refusing to go to school; Itchy skin or rash Adolescents (12-17 years) : Trouble with memory or focusing; Feeling lightheaded or dizzy; Back or neck pain; Headaches; Change or loss in smell or taste; Body, muscle, or joint pain; Daytime tiredness or sleepiness; Low energy; Tired after walking

The authors also emphasize that there is currently no cure for Long COVID, but doctors can recommend medicines that might help relieve some symptoms and suggest ways to perhaps lessen subsequent flares.

I will add that the most important and helpful thing anyone can do regarding Long COVID is to try to limit the number of times you catch COVID in the first place, which can be achieved through mitigations such as masking with KN95s or better, cleaning the air with HEPA filters or Corsi-Rosenthal boxes, staying up to date on vaccines, and avoiding sharing air in indoor spaces via opting for outdoor social events, etc.

Finally, the authors link to a tip sheet for anyone who suspects their children (or they themselves!) might have Long COVID — it provides information to help prepare for a doctor visit, along with guidance for how to discuss Long COVID with medical professionals and what steps to take after the appointment.

Read the full study here, and the general-public-friendly overview published on the JAMA Pediatrics Patient Page here. And stay safe out there, folks — a new COVID wave is incoming.

