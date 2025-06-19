Thieves make off with $1.4M in Nintendo Switch 2 consoles from Colorado truck stop

Most of the pre-launch discussion over the Switch 2 was about one thing and one thing only: its price. Gaming is steadily becoming a more expensive hobby in general, but it's Nintendo in particular that's leading that charge by making the jump to $80 per game and ratcheting up hardware prices to match.

With this in mind, it's hardly surprising that some are seeking "discounts" by less-than-legitimate means. In a score worthy of Ocean's 11, almost three thousand Switch 2 consoles, valued at a combined $1.4 million, were stolen from a truck stop in Colorado, lifted right out of a trailer and whisked away with no one actually noticing the theft happening. Per Techspot:

Multiple pallets of Nintendo's latest handheld were removed from the truck, so it sounds like a planned and organized operation rather than an opportunistic theft. The sheriff's office said that the perpetrator(s) of the crime could face multiple felony charges if caught. The Switch 2 is priced at $449.99 and the Mario Kart World bundle costs $499.99. With the haul priced at over $1.4 million, it sounds as if the majority of the stolen items were the Mario Kart bundles. Earlier this month, it was reported that more than 3.5 million Switch 2 units were sold in the first four days following its launch, making it the fastest selling console in the Japanese company's long history.

Given Nintendo's typically draconian user conditions and the fact that the Switches will certainly be serial-tracked, it's likely the stolen units will be bricked the first time they connect to the Internet — which will suck for those who buy secondhand from the enterprising thieves.