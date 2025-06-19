This stop-motion blob with googly eyes and a hat is the 22-second serotonin boost you need

This stop motion of a googly-eyed blob by Nick Douillard helped me forget about life's problems for 22 seconds. This little pink blob with a hat and teeth is endlessly captivating as it morphs around into different forms. I wish I could adopt it.

The unnamed star of this short video breaks apart into smaller versions of itself, and then they rejoin. It becomes a cyclops at one point. It also devours the artist's hand at the end.

There's no plot to this stop motion, just pure fun. I wish this blob had its own TV show, where it morphed around for 45 minutes. I wouldn't miss an episode.

See also: Burning Man: the art of maker culture