Woman arrested after staging wedding without groom's consent

A Texas woman has been arrested after surprising her ex-boyfriend with an officiated marriage certificate.

A 42-year-old Texas man contacted the police to report he was married without his consent. He had intended to marry his ex-girlfriend, 36-year-old Kristin Marie Spearman, when they acquired the license, but they had since broken up. Spearman decided to go ahead with the wedding anyway.

The victim told police he had been in a relationship with the suspect and they had gotten a marriage license around June 2, but had broken up before the wedding took place. Chief Martin said the investigation determined that the woman had convinced a pastor to certify the marriage without the groom being present. Chief Martin said she then went to the county clerk's office and filed the certificate. Chief Martin said that with the assistance of the Hewitt Police Department the suspect was located at her residence near Hewitt. Police obtained an arrest warrant for third-degree felony stalking and took Spearman into custody. She was booked into the McLennan County Jail. KLFY

