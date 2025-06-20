California teenage girl becomes youngest American knighted by Pope

A teenage actress from California just joined a club that usually only includes kings, duchesses, and medieval warriors — she's been knighted by the Vatican at age 19.

Sydney Thackray, an actress and musician, knelt before a bishop in a centuries-old Roman cathedral this month to receive the title of Dame. The ceremony, blessed by Pope Leo, happened in the same sacred space where Michelangelo once lived. But unlike the knights of old, Thackray earned her honor through humanitarian work rather than battlefield valor.

Between filming her lead role in Faith Fighter and shooting her next thriller, Thackray has been busy building youth arts programs and leading international service projects. Her work caught the attention of Prince Lorenzo de' Medici — yes, from that famous Italian family of merchant bankers — who nominated her for the honor.

"I'm so grateful for the opportunity to be part of a community of people who have a passion for making the world a better place," Thackray said at the ceremony. "That oath wasn't symbolic. It was a promise."

Hopefully, she got to keep that cool sword.

