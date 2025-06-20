Ditch monthly fees with this lifetime cloud storage deal

TL;DR: Secure 5TB of storage with this FolderFort Cloud Storage Pro Plan Lifetime Subscription for only $499.99 (reg. $1,499).

Imagine paying just once and securing cloud storage for life. That's a real possibility with FolderFort — you won't have to shell out money month after month for cloud storage. This secure service is currently offering a lifetime subscription for 5TB of data for just $499.99 (reg. $1,499).

Get long-term peace of mind with 5TB of storage for life

It's 2025, and it's time to change up the way you're storing your files. While the big-name services charge you every month, FolderFort offers a smarter, one-time solution for protecting your files. FolderFort lets you pay just once and enjoy 5TB of storage for life.

FolderFort is user-friendly and offers cross-platform accessibility, so you can log in and share files from any device. You can rest easy knowing FolderFort uses Backblaze, which offers encrypted protection and high-speed performance. And most importantly, and scale your storage as needed with unlimited expansion options.

With FolderFort, you won't be waiting to access your files. You'll enjoy speedy upload speeds and 99.99% uptime.

Stop spending monthly and secure 5TB of storage with FolderFort Cloud Storage Pro Plan Lifetime Subscription for only $499.99 (reg. $1,499).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.