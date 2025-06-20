Georgia's clampdown on criticism — journalists and activists face punishment for social media posts

The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) reports on the alarming trend of journalists and activists being summoned to court in Georgia simply for criticizing government officials on social media.

The article details how more than a dozen journalists, activists, and opposition figures have been hit with court summonses based on a troubling amendment passed in February that criminalized "verbal insult, defamation, [or] offensive remarks" against public officials. Those found guilty face fines up to 4,000 laris (around $1,450) or detention up to 45 days.

As part of Georgia's ongoing slide toward authoritarianism, the targeted individuals include prominent media figures and political opponents who had criticized members of the ruling Georgian Dream party on social media platforms.

Journalist Vika Bukia of TV Pirveli was summoned for allegedly calling an MP a "slave" in a Facebook post. She told OCCRP: "We are on the same path Russia has taken — and continues to take — where people are fined or imprisoned for public posts."

Formula TV journalist Vakho Sanaia, also targeted, explained the chilling effect: "The court will make whatever decision Georgian Dream instructs it to," he told OCCRP, adding that the summonses are meant to "intimidate the public."

Georgia's Young Lawyers' Association criticized this government overreach, noting that social media comments directed at politicians "who have a higher threshold of tolerance" should be protected speech. They warn that this enforcement "would set a precedent for mass censorship."

Previously:

• Trump confuses Georgia state with eastern European country in latest screw-up