Musk's empire showing signs of "rapid unscheduled disassembly"

Salon predicts Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk's house of cards is about to tumble.

Tesla is ridiculously overvalued for a carmaker, especially one with severe brand problems and an inability to sell cars. The hype has been around Elon, and as Elon has done more than enough to disprove his mythical genius, there isn't a lot left propping the stock up. Sadly, his friendship with a man famous for throwing people under the bus has resulted in the anticipated result. While Musk is wearing shades, the future is not so bright.

While the smoke clears on the launchpad, another crisis is burning: xAI, Musk's artificial intelligence venture, is reportedly on track to lose $13 billion in 2025. According to multiple reports, it's burning through $1 billion every month, and bringing in barely a half-billion total. Musk moved GPUs from Tesla to prop it up and is now pitching a $9 billion raise to investors. But that's not innovation — it's triage.

And now, the political theater collapses too. After years of courting Donald Trump and MAGA-adjacent culture warriors, Musk has been frozen out by Trump himself, who reportedly isn't taking Musk's calls. No more backstage passes. No more power dinners. Just a guy with exploding rockets, a hemorrhaging AI startup, and a dying social media platform full of trolls yelling into the void.