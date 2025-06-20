This four-minute video is the most intense nature documentary I have ever seen

A pigeon lays an egg in a barn owl nest box, and complete anarchy ensues. Despite the title of this video, I was completely unprepared for the level of drama this wayward pigeon caused.

A pigeon enters the nest box, already occupied by seven owlets of various sizes. The following day, her mate arrives and she lays an egg. One owlet even attempts to cuddle with the pigeon but is tragically rebuffed. When the dad owl shows up with dinner for the kids, he doesn't even seem to notice the definitely not a baby owl in the box, and leaves to continue hunting. This time, he drops the mouse, freaks out, and leaves again. He finishes, drops off one more food delivery, and takes off, making no attempt to remove the trespassing pigeon.

Then mom comes home, and she is absolutely not cool with the interloper. I did not expect a battle between a raptor and a pigeon to be any kind of fight at all, but maternal instincts being what they are, the pigeon mom fights back, hard. The owlets try to stay out of the fray, with only moderate success. For anyone worried about the little owlet at the end of the video, close inspection reveals that he is still moving and breathing, if a little worse for wear.

Either this pigeon couple didn't learn their lesson, or many local pigeons lack self-preservation skills, because the channel, Charter Group Birdcams, has several other videos featuring pigeons invading the owl nest boxes. When the nestlings grow larger, they take care of the situation themselves.

I have a soft spot for pigeons — and squirrels — as they were the extent of the local wildlife where I grew up, but even I have to say WTF to these pigeons. Make your terrible nests somewhere else!

