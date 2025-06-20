UK lawmakers vote to allow assisted dying

A slim 23-vote margin in the House of Parliament today gave approval to assisted dying in England and Wales. Terminally ill adults may soon legally end their own lives with medical assistance, though the bill first faces scrutiny in the House of Lords.

"After several hours of emotional debate, MPs were allowed to vote in accordance with their personal beliefs, rather than along party lines," reports the BBC. Many members of the governing Labour party voted against the bill whereas a number of Conservatives voted for it; compare to this week's more partisan vote to decriminalize late-term abortions.

The rules, as voted upon:

• are over 18, live in England or Wales, and have been registered with a GP for at least 12 months

• have the mental capacity to make the choice and be deemed to have expressed a clear, settled and informed wish, free from coercion or pressure

• expected to die within six months

• make two separate declarations, witnessed and signed, about their wish to die

• satisfy two independent doctors that they are eligible – with at least seven days between each assessment

Scottish lawmakes voted in favor of a similar bill last year, but are yet to make a final decision on its form. Assisted dying is legal in Canada, Australia, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, several U.S. states and other countries.