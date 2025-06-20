Woman tries to help snake in road — instead, screaming ensues as things go from bad to worse (video)

A woman driving in the rain notices a long black snake in the road and worries it will be run over. So she stops her car and tries to guide the slithering creature to safety. But as the old saying goes, no good deed goes unpunished, and in this case, her good deed goes from bad to worse.

In a now viral clip, rain pours on the woman as she uses a long roll of wrapping paper to try and shoo the snake off the road. "It's a real busy road, fella. It's rainin'… Go on, keep going," she says sweetly as the snake makes its way under her car.

Her tone then changes. "No, not under the car, not under the car!"

"F*ck! *F*ck! Keep going!" she shouts at the snake, who has planted itself right under one of her tires. She then belts out a good old-fashioned panic-scream, while the rain picks up and pours down on her.

And as she squats down to peer under her car, she shouts, "Oh NOOOOO!"

The appreciative snake is doing exactly as it was told and keeps going — right up onto the other side of her car. That's one way to pick up a passenger. (See video below, posted by jaqofmosttrades.)

Via Outdoors

