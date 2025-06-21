Save your old PC with this Microsoft upgrade for under $55

TL;DR: Get both Microsoft Windows 11 Pro and Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for just $54.97 (reg. $418.99).

If you have an older PC you've been keeping on life support, this is the upgrade you've been waiting for. Get the operating power of Microsoft Windows 11 Pro (the newest Windows OS) as well as the comprehensive productivity tools of Microsoft Office Pro 2021 together without paying monthly fees.

This bundle deal packages them both for 86% off their regular prices, or just $54.97, and unlike Microsoft 365, you only pay for it once.

With Windows 11 Pro, you get the advanced security and user-friendly interface that Windows is known for, and you get it for life. And with Microsoft Office Pro 2021, you're able to unlock your professional potential with Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams (free version), Outlook, Access, Publisher, and OneNote.

While Office Pro 2021 isn't the latest version of Office (that would be Office 2024 or subscription-based Microsoft 365), it includes all the most crucial features you expect from the Office suite. While it lacks some of the most recent AI features, the essential collaboration, communication, word processing, and data management capabilities are all there.

Instant delivery means no waiting

The software licenses keys for both Windows 11 Pro and Office Pro 2021 for one Windows PC will be sent to your email immediately after purchase, along with links to download the programs. (Note: The downloads are connected to the device you install them on, not your Microsoft account.)

For users who will be updating an older operating system, it's important to know that this version is designed for PCs that need a new license and that meet the system requirements for Windows 11. (If your current PC is running Windows 10 and you can't use Windows Update to install the free upgrade to Windows 11, this version will not work for you.)

Your PC has languished on your desk for too long. Give it a refresh today and save a bundle while you do.

